Milwaukee Brewers officially name Pat Murphy as new manager

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have officially named Pat Murphy as the franchise's 20th manager.

The team made the hire official on Wednesday. Reports began to circulate Monday night that the Brewers would choose Murphy, their former bench coach, for the top job.

Along with Murphy's new position, the Brewers also announced that former second baseman Rickie Weeks, who played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-2014, was promoted to Associate Manager.

“Pat Murphy brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for the game of baseball as well as a familiarity with the Brewers organization, players, staff and culture,” said Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold. “Pat has been a significant contributor in the run of recent seasons of unprecedented success in franchise history. We are pleased to have Pat remain in the Brewers family and excited to name him manager today.”

The remainder of the coaching staff is expected to return for the 2024 season, the Brewers said.

"This includes first base coach Quintin Berry (enters 4th season on the staff), Major League field coordinator Néstor Corredor (2nd season), hitting coach Connor Dawson (3rd season), assistant pitching coach Jim Henderson (3rd season), pitching coach Chris Hook (6th season), third base coach Jason Lane (9th season), run prevention coordinator Walker McKinven (5th season) and hitting coach Ozzie Timmons (3rd season)," a news release from the team says.

Ken Rosenthal first shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Brewers expected to name Pat Murphy their new manager, sources tell @TheAthletic. Murphy, Craig Counsell’s former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to ‘23, would become his rival in the NL Central. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2023

The move comes just over a week after it was announced the ChicagoCubs hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee. The move landed Counsell with a record-breaking contract and David Ross fired.

Murphy is Counsell's former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to 2023, Rosenthal reported.

Counsell was the Brewers' most successful manager ever with a 707-625 record, giving him the franchise record for wins and games managed. However, the Brewers failed to perform as well in the playoffs. The team lost nine of its last 10 playoff games.

