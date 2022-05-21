Investing in long-term growth: Brewers players plant trees in Harambee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Several players with the Milwaukee Brewers visited the Harambee neighborhood to plant trees Saturday morning.

Pitchers Brent Suter and Devin Williams were among the players that showed up at Victory Garden Urban Farm, along with Josh Hader and Keston Hiura.

According to a news release from the Brewers, the players planted 20 fruit trees to invest in the future growth of Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood.

TMJ4

The Brewers said the trees will contribute to a healthy ecosystem, decrease the carbon footprint, and provide cleaner air to the community.

“This support will expand our grove and nourish the air in Harambee for years to come,” said Michelle Dobbs, Executive Director of Victory Garden Initiative. “We'll be able to take care of the trees while they are growing up and share the harvest with the neighborhood. In addition, the trees will be used to teach classes on plant care, composting, food preservation and vermiculture.”

Both Suter and Williams attended the event as ambassadors for Players for the Planet, an organization of professional athletes to aim to make a positive environmental change.

“We are grateful to contribute to the Harambee community through an effort to increase fresh air, make a positive impact on our environment and support Victory Garden’s curriculum,” said Suter. “Our efforts today are a small step in continuing to minimize our carbon footprint through reforestation, while improving the quality of air in our communities.”

