‘I knew this team was special’: Brewers fans celebrate World Series championship

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans packed Henry Maier Festival Park Friday as the 2026 World Series champions gathered for a rally and a citywide celebration that had not yet stopped after Milwaukee defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to capture their first championship in franchise history.

“I knew this team was special,” said one Brewers fan. Another said bringing “the true baseball [spirit] to the team made everything possible.”

The most exciting thing about the celebration? “I don’t know man. Best moment of my life right now,” said a young Brewers fan.

TMJ4 is at Summerfest ahead of the rally. Watch fan reaction in the videos below:

Fans celebrate Brewers World Series ahead of rally at Summerfest

Another Brewers fan said it was "nerve-wracking" to watch the series, but relief eventually followed when the Brewers beat the Rays in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Other Brewers fans were close to being speechless after a lot of yelling and cheering for the team.

Watch more fan reaction ahead of the championship rally in the video below:

Fans share excitement & emotions around Brewers World Series celebration

Watch live coverage of the parade and rally in the video player below:

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