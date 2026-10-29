Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers players react to World Series win, heres what they had to say

Hear from the Brewers after World Series win
Hear from the Brewers after World Series win
Jacob Misiorowski reacts to historic World Series win
Sal Frelick discusses the Brewers World Series run and what it took to get here
William Contreras takes MVP trophy to Brewers fans
Chad Patrick talks about World Series win
Brice Turang talks about World Series win
Brandon Woodruff talks about World Series win
Brewers parade details announced
Cooper Pratt talking about World Series win
Jake Bauers talking about World Series win
Robin Yount celebrates World Series win
Posted
and last updated

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions.

Young ace Jacob Misiorowski threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball, rookie Cooper Pratt got two more hits and two RBIs, and the Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to set off a long-awaited celebration among thousands of Brewers fans in attendance at Tropicana Field.

Watch: Jacob Misiorowski reacts to historic World Series win

Jacob Misiorowski reacts to historic World Series win

Misiorowski left the game because of a right calf cramp. He got a standing ovation from the Brew-Crew fans, who took over the section behind Milwaukee’s dugout for the last three games.

TMJ4 was on the field and got the chance to speak with the stars following the game, hear their reactions, and learn what this means for them and their team moving forward below.

Watch: Sal Frelick reacts to historic World Series win

Watch: Aaron Ashby reacts to historic World Series win

Watch: William Contreras takes the MVP trophy to Fans


Watch: Chad Patrick reacts to historic World Series win

Watch: Brice Turang reacts to historic World Series win

Watch: Brandon Woodruff reacts to historic World Series win

Watch: Cooper Pratt reacts to historic World Series win

Watch: Jake Bauers reacts to historic World Series win

Watch: Former Brewer Robin Yount discusses what it means to see this team win it all

Report a typo

TM4J-Brewers-Nation-Click Here_320x180.jpg

You deserve to be heard!