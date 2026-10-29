Milwaukee Public Schools to close Friday for Brewers championship celebration and parade

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced Thursday that its schools and district offices will be closed on Friday due to the Brewers championship celebration and parade, which the district said would impact its operations and safety.
“We join our entire community in celebrating this historic moment for the World Champion Milwaukee Brewers and the City of Milwaukee,” the district said.
WATCH: Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration with parade and rally happening Friday
The district added that there will also be no Milwaukee Recreation activities or programs, with the exception of high school postseason.
Essential facilities staff are still expected to report as outlined in inclement weather procedures.
For more information on the Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration, which will include a parade and championship rally, click here.
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