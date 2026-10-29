Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration with parade and rally happening Friday

Get ready to celebrate your 2026 World Series Champions!

The Milwaukee Brewers Championship Celebration, which will include a parade and championship rally, is scheduled to take place this Friday.

Watch: Brewers parade details announced in the video player below:

Brewers parade details announced

The Brewers organization said the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of N. 4th Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue and wind through downtown Milwaukee.

A rally will be held afterward at Henry Maier Festival Park. Admission will be free, and it will open to the public at 8 a.m. Fans can watch all the fun on large video screens on the grounds and enjoy live music and food options.

Tickets will be available for the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre for rally speeches. Member presales start at 10 a.m., and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Net proceeds will benefit Brewers Community Foundation.

For more information, click here.

Check out the parade route below:

Milwaukee Brewers Parade route

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