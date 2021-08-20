Giannis Antetokounmpo buying ownership stake in Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is buying a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers made the announcement in a social media post and during a press conference Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the Crew!



The two-time MVP is officially part of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership team. Thank you, Giannis, for your commitment to our team and Milwaukee!

@Giannis_An34 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/3xRk2yNHrp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 20, 2021

Giannis is the first person added to the Brewers minority ownership group in 17 years.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I'm excited about what we can build together.”

The Green Bay Packers' star Aaron Rodgers currently owns a stake in the Bucks. ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out Friday that Antetokounmpo's buy follows the model set by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: a small-market star investing in local franchises. Mahomes did just that by purchasing a small stake in the Kansas City Royals baseball team.

Giannis, responding to my question about his conversation with #Brewers ownership about the opportunity.



- He could’ve bought in a euro soccer club. He said no. I want to invest in Milwaukee.



- Deal was done in May, but not announced to avoid distraction.



- Wants to learn. pic.twitter.com/G3toiFo7RO — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 20, 2021

“What time is the game tonight?” pic.twitter.com/ueDHwJIDHR — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 20, 2021

Giannis admits he doesn’t know much about baseball. Teases that the pressure is on @ChristianYelich now and he will text him to motivate him but Giannis as a fellow player knows he knows his role #Brewers #Bucks pic.twitter.com/7YUOyJaanr — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) August 20, 2021

