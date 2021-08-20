Watch
Giannis Antetokounmpo buying ownership stake in Milwaukee Brewers

Giannis is the first person added to the Brewers minority ownership group in 17 years.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is buying a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.
Posted at 3:23 PM, Aug 20, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is buying a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers made the announcement in a social media post and during a press conference Friday.

Giannis is the first person added to the Brewers minority ownership group in 17 years.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I'm excited about what we can build together.”

The Green Bay Packers' star Aaron Rodgers currently owns a stake in the Bucks. ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out Friday that Antetokounmpo's buy follows the model set by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: a small-market star investing in local franchises. Mahomes did just that by purchasing a small stake in the Kansas City Royals baseball team.

