Feb. 28: MLB, Players Association must come to an agreement to avoid a season delay

MILWAUKEE — The MLB and Players Association have been in a lockout for months. Now, they have until Monday to come to an agreement otherwise the season will be delayed.

Major League Baseball has already postponed spring training and canceled some spring training games. Is the regular season next?

It has been 86 days since the lockout began, and finally, it feels like we could be inching closer to an agreement.

The Players Association and MLB have been negotiating in Florida for three days straight, but ESPN said the two sides are still pretty far apart on key issues.

So, what's on the table? According to ESPN, the main issues the groups are debating are the pay for young players, minimum salaries, the cycle of rebuilding teams, and revenue sharing.

This all comes as the Milwaukee Brewers' single-game tickets go on sale. The tickets were made available to the general public on Saturday, but Wisconsin sales began Thursday.

Fans have started buying tickets for Opening Day both online and at the Brewers' Arctic Tailgate, but will that game even happen on time?

Many things remain up in the air, as the Monday deadline looms.

