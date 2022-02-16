MLB Spring Training hasn't been postponed but it's not happening yet

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball has not officially postponed spring training for the upcoming season, but it isn't happening yet.

Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training on February 16, but due to the ongoing MLB lockout, that isn't happening.

Wednesday is the 75th day of the lockout, and it seems the dispute between the MLB and Players Association isn't any closer to being resolved. According to ESPN, the latest development came Saturday when the MLB made another proposal to the players association.

While that is a development, it doesn't appear to change anything. ESPN said the two groups aren't any closer to coming to an agreement meaning we shouldn't expect spring training to begin anytime soon.

If things continue to be delayed, the MLB will have to officially postpone or cancel some spring training games so ticketholders can get a refund.

