MLB Spring Training hasn't been postponed but it's not happening yet

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, baseballs occupy a bucket after use during fielding practice during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers at Cleveland Indians camp in Avondale, Ariz. Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington. “In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward,” the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:10:29-05

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball has not officially postponed spring training for the upcoming season, but it isn't happening yet.

Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training on February 16, but due to the ongoing MLB lockout, that isn't happening.

Wednesday is the 75th day of the lockout, and it seems the dispute between the MLB and Players Association isn't any closer to being resolved. According to ESPN, the latest development came Saturday when the MLB made another proposal to the players association.

While that is a development, it doesn't appear to change anything. ESPN said the two groups aren't any closer to coming to an agreement meaning we shouldn't expect spring training to begin anytime soon.

If things continue to be delayed, the MLB will have to officially postpone or cancel some spring training games so ticketholders can get a refund.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

