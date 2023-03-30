Explaining the new MLB rules ahead of Brewers' Opening Day game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to take on the Chicago Cubs at 1:20 p.m. for Opening Day. But before that happens, there are a few new MLB rules you may want to be aware of.

In an effort to speed up the game, and make it more enjoyable for fans, the MLB has implemented four new rules that took effect during Spring Training. Those rules entail a pitch clock, bigger bases, infield shift limits, and a limit on pitcher disengagements.

The Pitch Clock

First and foremost, there's the new pitch clock. According to the Associated Press, players will have 30 seconds to resume play between batters. Pitchers will have 15 seconds with nobody on and 20 seconds if there's a base runner.

The pitcher must start his delivery before the clock runs out. The clock restarts once the pitcher has the ball back after a pitch.

Batters must be in the box and alert the pitcher they're ready with at least eight seconds left on the clock. They can call time once per at-bat, which stops the countdown.

The clocks are placed behind home plate, and in the outfield, so pitchers and batters can see them clearly.

Pitcher disengagement limits

New this season, pitchers will only be able to disengage from the plate twice per appearance. They can only disengage to call a timeout or attempt a pickoff throw.

If a pitcher has used his two disengagements, he can still attempt a pickoff throw but it has to be successful. If the baserunner gets back safely, a balk is assessed and the runner advances, the Associated Press reported.

If a runner advances during a plate appearance, the disengagement limit is rest. Mound visits, injury timeouts, and offensive team timeouts are not considered disengagements.

Infield Shift Limits

Putting three or more infielders on one side of the second base has become a regular occurrence in recent seasons, but the AP said many believe it contributed to plummeting batting averages.

To combat those averages, the MLB has a new rule that states all four infielders must have both feet within the outer boundary of the infield, and two infielders must be on each side of second base when a pitch is delivered.

Players will not be allowed to run from one side of second base to the other after a pitch.

Bigger bases

The bases on an MLB field are now three square inches larger than they used to be, up to 18 square inches. The MLB implemented the change in an effort to improve player safety and encourage more stolen-base attempts.

The space between plates has also been adjusted, with the first and third bases three inches closer to home, and 4.5 inches closer to second base.

