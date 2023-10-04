Die-hard Brewers fans line up 8 hours before Wild Card Game

MILWAUKEE — All over AmFam Field is the Brewers post-season slogan: Brewed For Battle!

Some fans lined up eight hours before the game began.

Cindy and John Jorgensen were the very first fans in line, hours before the lots even opened for tailgating.

“I’m kind of known as ‘Front Row Cindy,’” said Cindy Jorgensen.

They hope it will help the Brew Crew’s momentum, especially after learning Brandon Woodruff will miss Tuesday night’s game.

Cindy said, “I think the team is going to step up and let's do it for Woody!”

“The Diamondbacks - their pitch is out of sync so hopefully we take advantage,” said fan Steve Ryan.

“Oh, were gonna win seven to nothing!” exclaimed Dori Goll.

A beautiful night for October baseball.

