Capacity limits at American Family Field, Fiserv Forum increase to 50%

MILWAUKEE — Capacity limits at both American Family Field and Fiserv Forum are increasing to 50 percent after the Milwaukee Health Department gave the teams the green light Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Brewers said in a statement they are increasing capacity limits at American Family Field from 25 to 50 percent beginning with this Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. The Milwaukee Bucks said in a separate statement they are increasing capacity limits to 50 percent, or about 9,000 fans, beginning for the NBA Playoffs which start later this month.

This comes after the Health Department issued new guidelines Tuesday allowing higher capacities for businesses in Milwaukee County that have submitted an approved safety plans.

The Bucks capacity limits

Previously, the Milwaukee Health Department had approved Fiserv Forum to host fans at 18 percent capacity, or about 3,300 fans.

Limited single-game tickets for Bucks playoff games will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. CT on Bucks.com and in the Bucks mobile app. Bucks season ticket members will be contacted by their representative with playoff ticket information, according to the Bucks statemet.

Fans will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during games:

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

Tickets will continue to be sold in pods

Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4”x6”x1” will not be permitted

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in the statement. “It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory. Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the City and our fans. We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks.”

The Brewers capacity limits

Fans who have full and partial season ticket packages will receive an email this week with seating information.

Right now, single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27. This Friday, the Brewers said they will announce details about single-game ticket availability and the promotional schedule for games scheduled to be played from Monday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 16.

The Brewers add that later this month, the team will release information on single-game tickets as well as the entire promotional schedule for games scheduled to be played from Friday, June 25 through the end of the season.

Tickets are available at brewers.com, by phone at 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

The Brewers will also be designating two Loge Level seating sections as social distancing locations where seating pods will remain separated by six feet, according to the team.

“Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year, and today’s announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a statement. “We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field, and we appreciate the support of City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in increasing the capacity.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip