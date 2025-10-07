Can Brewers and Cubs fans say anything nice about each other?

MILWAUKEE — As the Brewers take on the Cubs for game two of the NLDS, I had a pressing question to ask fans outside the stadium.

Did they have anything nice they could say about their opponent? I asked Brewers fans if Cubs fans or the City of Chicago had any redeeming qualities, and vice versa for Cubs fans.

Some took the moment to rip into their rival, others just simply said 'no', and there were even people who could set aside their differences to say a few nice things about their opponent.

Watch the video below to see how Brewers and Cubs fans responded.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error