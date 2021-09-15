Brewers pitcher Brent Suter nominated for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball has nominated Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, the league's most prestigious individual honor.

Each team in the league receives one nomination. Fans vote on the players who best represent the MLB through their character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by a panel that will ultimately select the winner of the award, according to MLB.

This is Suter's second nomination; he was nominated last year too.

“I am so incredibly honored to be the Brewers’ nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award. Knowing what he meant to the game and to humanity, I am awestruck to be mentioned in the same breath as Roberto Clemente, but I will always do my best to follow his example wherever and however I can,” said Suter. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the Brewers organization, my teammates, my coaches, my family, my friends, the city of Milwaukee and to the Clemente family for this nomination.”

Suter often uses his platform to talk about environmental issues like climate change and the dangers of plastic waste. Locally, Suter supports the Milwaukee Urban Ecology Center and Milwaukee's Environmental Collaboration Office. During this season, he launched a community effort to plan 100 trees in the Milwaukee-area for every Brewers win after the All-Star break.

To learn more about Suter's philanthropic efforts or to vote for him, visit MLB's website.

