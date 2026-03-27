The television magic for Milwaukee Brewers broadcasts starts inside a production truck, where a new partnership with Major League Baseball is bringing national-level technology to fans.

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The broadcasts now feature live drones, wire cams, RF cameras, and eventually, umpire cams. The technology is designed to give fans unprecedented access to the game and showcase everything American Family Field and Milwaukee have to offer.

John Walsh has directed the broadcasts since 2019. He works alongside a team of specialists, each with a unique role in the production truck to keep the operation running like a well-oiled machine.

Watch: Brewers partner with MLB to bring new broadcast technology to fans

Brewers partner with MLB to bring new broadcast technology to fans

"A lot of years have gone into each person, and a lot of the people we work with work big shows, NFL. They travel college, and we're fortunate to have these people that live in our home market that love working on the home show. I take that as a huge compliment that they want to be on our show, and they want to make Brewer baseball the best show in the major leagues," Walsh said.

"It's exciting because you get to really experiment how you cover the game. There's a fine line between overdoing it and making sure you do the basics — what the viewer at home wants to see," Walsh said.

"Especially this park, where it's at, what it means to the people of Milwaukee and Wisconsin, the tailgating, the drone is really gonna be able to show that footprint, which is one of the unique, largest I think in baseball. And then the RF will be down in the dugout, following the players in. It's going to be a very unique one of a kind that I don't think we've seen in here in this market," Walsh said.

For Walsh, the experience is a director's dream.

"Every day there's a game, and it's part of the culture, and it's just like I said, you're part of something that's bigger than you, and that's a cool thing to have," Walsh said.

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