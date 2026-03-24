Milwaukee Brewers announce new monthly subscription to watch the games this season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced a new monthly subscription for Brewers.tv, offering fans increased flexibility as the subscription is presented by Potawatomi Sportsbook.
The new monthly plan provides fans with live and on-demand access to all local distributed regular-season games without the need for cable.
Brewers fans can choose between a monthly plan of $19.99 or an annual fee for a full-season subscription for $99.99.
At this time, Major League Baseball (MLB) is finalizing distribution agreements with cable networks and satellite providers for the 2026 Brewers season. Exact channel information will be announced on Opening Day.
For complete overviews of subscription options or more information, visit brewers.com/Watch.
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