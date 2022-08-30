Brewers offering $6 tickets as team surpasses 100 million attendance

MILWAUKEE — For a short time only, Milwaukee Brewers fans will be able to snag regular season home game tickets for just $6. The offer is in celebration of the Brewers surpassing a total of 100 million fans who have attended home games since the team's founding.

The offer only runs Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. central time through Thursday, Sept. 1 at midnight. The tickets can be bought on the team's website. The special tickets are for September and October Monday-Thursday regular season home games.

Each $6 ticket will be pre-loaded with $6 in value to be used towards concessions or merchandise inside American Family Field. Up to eight of the special $6 tickets can be purchased per person.

The 100 million milestone includes total attendance for the Seattle Pilots and the Milwaukee Brewers regular and Postseason home games. It spans three stadiums: Sick’s Stadium in Seattle, County Stadium, and the renamed American Family Field, formerly Miller Park.

To celebrate the occasion, the Brewers will also host a couple of events:

The Brewers Tap Takeover

This event returns this homestand where fans will see Brewers players, alumni and special guests behind the bar serving up drinks and conversation. On Aug. 26, the pourers will include Brewers pitcher Trevor Gott, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alum Don August, broadcaster Sophia Minnaert and Brewers Chief Financial Officer Dan Fumai.

Restaurant To Be Named Later

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Brewers alum Robin Yount, broadcaster Bill Schroeder and Brewers SVP and General Manager Matt Arnold sling drinks from 4:40-5:10 p.m. at Restaurant To Be Named Later. The Hot Dog Racing Sausage will join the team and cheer them on, according to the Brewers.

