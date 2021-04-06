Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers infielder Orlando Arcia traded to Atlanta Braves

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team's opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
APTOPIX Twins Brewers Baseball
Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:36:51-04

Milwaukee Brewers Infield Orlando Arcia has been traded to the Atlanta Braves, the organization announced Tuesday.

Arcia was signed to the Brewers as a non-drafted free agent in 2010.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Orlando for his contributions to our team and community," said David Stearns, president of baseball operations. "Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018. We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter.”

Arcia was traded to Atlanta in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

“We are excited to add two big, power arms to our organization,” said Stearns. “Both have Major League experience and give us additional quality options over the course of the season.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

vote

Your guide to the 2021 Spring Election in Wisconsin