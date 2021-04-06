Brewers infielder Orlando Arcia traded to Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers Infield Orlando Arcia has been traded to the Atlanta Braves, the organization announced Tuesday.

Arcia was signed to the Brewers as a non-drafted free agent in 2010.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Orlando for his contributions to our team and community," said David Stearns, president of baseball operations. "Orlando contributed to some of the biggest moments in Brewers history, including his memorable four-hit performance in game 163 in 2018. We wish Orlando and his family well as they move on to their next baseball chapter.”

Arcia was traded to Atlanta in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

“We are excited to add two big, power arms to our organization,” said Stearns. “Both have Major League experience and give us additional quality options over the course of the season.”

The Brewers have acquired RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia. Sobotka and Weigel will join the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/fZI8P0xf3j — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2021

