MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Brewers fans packed the streets of downtown Milwaukee to celebrate the team’s World Series championship, with some skipping school and others dressing head-to-toe in Brewers gear for the historic celebration.

See the full story in the video below

Brewers fans skip school and get dressed up for World Series championship parade

For Little League players Will and Paxton, the chance to see their favorite Brewers players in a championship parade was worth missing a day in the classroom.

TMJ4 Paxton and Will speak to reporter Rebecca Klopf about skipping school to go to the Brewers championship parade.

More coverage from the Brewers World Series parade and rally here

“Are you supposed to be in school today?” TMJ4’s Rebecca Klopf asked.

“Yeah,” they both admitted.

When asked where he should have been instead, Will and Paxton answered, “Pewaukee.”

TMJ4 Bernie Brewer rides in the championship parade.

The young fans said they love everything about Brewers baseball, from the Racing Sausages to Bernie Brewer. But they were especially excited for the chance to see the players themselves, including their favorite, William Contreras.

TMJ4 William Contreras waves to fans during the Brewers championship parade in Milwaukee.

They weren’t the only fans making the most of the celebration.

Danielle and Lemuel from Milwaukee arrived decked out in Brewers colors, wearing matching shirts and bright yellow shoes. Danielle completed the look with Brewers-themed nails.

TMJ4 Lemuel and Danielle from Milwaukee watch the championship parade.

“Brewers, Brewers from head to toe,” Lemuel said.

“We always dress up wherever we go,” Danielle added.

For the pair, going all out was fitting for a celebration they didn’t want to miss.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us,” Danielle said.

TMJ4 People sit onto top of a bus stop on Wisconsin Avenue to watch the Brewers championship parade.

From young baseball players trading a school day for a parade to longtime fans showing off their Brewers pride, thousands came together in downtown Milwaukee to celebrate a championship moment they won’t soon forget.

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