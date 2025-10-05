Brewers fans confident ahead of playoff showdown with Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers fans packed the tailgating lots at American Family Field with high hopes as their team prepared to face the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The atmosphere was electric as supporters from both fan bases gathered outside the stadium, each confident their team would advance in the best-of-five series.

"I mean, this is special. I've been to a lot of games this year and the last few years, but there is something different about this year, honestly. It's great," Brad Silva said. "I think if any year is the year, it's this one."

Many Brewers fans expressed optimism about their team's chances, particularly with home-field advantage for the opening games.

"Well I think is gonna be 3 to 1 Brewers. We've got two games at home we've got we got Peralta on the mound today that's a win," Todd Bernhardt said. "The Cubs don't know how to handle this pressure we've got in them."

Cubs fans weren't backing down from the challenge, pointing to their team's recent momentum and playoff experience.

"I just think are bats are heating up and I really do love the way our bullpen preformed in the last series. I think our bullpen came up huge and when your playing a team that's never one a World Series before. You got to like your chances," AJ Pruitt said.

The importance of Game 1 wasn't lost on either fan base, with many recognizing the crucial nature of the series opener.

"I think game one is crucial. I mean you've got to win game one in a five game series," Jay Saeger said. "If you lose game one. They played all season to get home field advantage and it goes right out the window."

After the Brewers secured the Game 1 victory, their fans celebrated what they saw as a strong start to the series.

"It's huge for the Brewers you know. Coming out strong taking of business and establishing things getting big hits when they need it," Andy Anderson said. "Get game two on Monday then take care of business and go to Chicago and take care of game three."

Cubs fans, meanwhile, were left disappointed after what appeared to be a promising start turned sour.

"Top of the fist lead off home run and I thought things were sailing things were good and all of the sudden bottom of the first Cubs doing what Cubs do," Matt Hoffman said.

