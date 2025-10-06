Brewers' Chourio back for NLDS Game 2

MILWAUKEE — After leaving Saturday's NL Division Series opener against the Chicago Cubs with an injury, Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio will be leading off Game 2 on Monday night.

READ ALSO | How and when to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs in the NLDS

Before his injury, Chourio had an impressive day on Saturday, becoming the first player to have three hits in the first two innings of a postseason game. He also hit a leadoff double and a two-run single as part of the Brewers’ six-run outburst in the first inning.

Chourio's rookie season last year ended on a personal high note by going 5 of 11 with two homers in the Brewers’ NL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Mets.

NLDS Game 2 starts starts with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. Monday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be available to watch on television on TBS, truTV and HBO Max or listen to it on the radio on WTMJ Radio.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error