Ben Sheets to be inducted into Brewers Walk of Fame this August

Jim McIsaac
NEW YORK - MAY 12: Ben Sheets #15 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the New York Mets on May 12, 2007 at Shea Stadium in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Brewers defeated the Mets 12-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 13:47:01-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will induct former pitcher Ben Sheets into the Walk of Fame come August, the team announced Monday.

The Brewers will commemorate Sheets on Aug. 26 when the Brewers take on the San Diego Padres at 6:10 p.m. A granite-shaped home plate will be set in the ground outside the ballpark, and Sheets will throw a ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game.

Who is Ben Sheets?

Sheets spent eight of his ten years in the MLB with the Brewers. Milwaukee selected him 10th overall in the 1999 First-Year Player Draft.

During his time in the Major Leagues, Sheets was named to the National League All-Star team four times and became the first Brewers pitcher to start in an All-Star game in 2008.

According to the Brewers, "His best season came in 2004 when he ranked among Major League leaders in complete games (T2nd, 5), strikeouts (3rd, 264), WHIP (3rd, 0.98), ERA (4th, 2.70), innings pitched (T4th, 237), starts (T7th, 34) and opponent batting average (8th, .226). On May 14, 2004, Sheets struck out a franchise-record 18 batters in a complete-game victory over Atlanta in Milwaukee."

Sheets currently ranks second in franchise history in strikeouts, third in starts, fifth in innings pitched, sixth in wins, and ninth in ERA.

