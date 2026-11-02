MILWAUKEE — An official MLB-licensed sports artist has released artwork celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers' first World Series championship in franchise history.

S. Preston of S. Preston Art + Designs joined TMJ4 News on Monday to talk about his newly released commemorative artwork celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series win — the first in franchise history.

Hear more from S. Preston in the video below:

Artist marks Brewers' first World Series title with commemorative championship print

The artist has been a licensed artist with the MLB for more than 10 years. The league noticed his Minimalist Stadium artwork and asked him to become licensed, and now his work hangs throughout the MLB offices.

S. Preston

Beyond baseball, he is a licensed artist for multiple other leagues and brands, including Team USA, the NHL and Sesame Street.

Each year for the MLB, NHL and College Football Playoff, Preston releases a championship print seconds after the final game for fans.

S. Preston

All of his artwork can be seen at www.sprestondesigns.com.

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