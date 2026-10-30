Won Our Way: A Brewers parade to remember

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (TMJ4) — A parade nearly 60 years in the making, and what a celebration it was as the fans not only got to say thank you to the players, but the team got to say thank you to the fans.

It was a sight at the Amphitheater. Thousands were in attendance for a celebration of a championship. Members of the championship team arrived center stage to recap the magical season.

The Amphitheater is PACKED for the Brewers #WorldSeries #BrewCrew #Brewers https://t.co/74XCAvhCpq — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) October 30, 2026

"We came out this year with one goal and that's to be the last man standing. I think I speak for everybody when I say there's no way they would have done it without you," the soon to be three time manager of the year Pat Murphy said.

"Not a bad way to start the career too, and I think I got like eight more years here," Cooper Pratt said regarding winning the World Series his rookie season.

Legendary Brewer alumni were also on stage as the past passes the torch to the present.

“MVP! MVP! MVP!” Fans chanted at William Contreras as he rode by during the World Series championship parade this morning. Contreras loving it! https://t.co/oIJn4Gy4EL — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) October 30, 2026

"I know it's been 44 years. I know back in '82 we had a chance, but these guys are outstanding," Rollie Fingers said.

"I told them in game 2, we did not come this far to take part. We came here to take over, and these guys, they took it over," Ryan Braun said.

The parade may be over, but the celebration for this championship is just getting started.

