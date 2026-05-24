MILWAUKEE — 4-year-old Waylon Fletcher took social media by storm after his dad, Justin, started posting videos of the two playing baseball together — videos that have since gone viral.

"It started like a little digital scrapbook for me and my wife and then it's just kind of blown up," Justin Fletcher said.

Watch: After going viral on social media for his baseball videos with his dad, 4-year-old Waylon Fletcher had the chance to throw out the first pitch at the Brewers-Dodgers game on Saturday.

4-year-old baseball star Waylon Fletcher throws first pitch for Milwaukee Brewers after going viral

Waylon is from central Illinois and his talent caught the attention of the Milwaukee Brewers, who invited him to throw out the first pitch Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers — and it turned into a night to remember.

It started with a surprise meet-and-greet with Bernie the Brewer, then a trip down to the field, where Waylon was excited to see Brice Turang.

Fans lined up to meet the 4-year-old phenom — some holding signs, others handing over baseballs and caps hoping for an autograph. Waylon waited patiently alongside his dad and got a few practice throws in before the big moment.

First came a fist bump with his favorite player. Then came the walk to the mound — and he delivered.

The crowd erupted.

The Brewers waited to congratulate him on his way off the field, with Christian Yelich first, followed by the entire team cheering him on. Fans rose to their feet for baseball's tiniest star.

Waylon then held his own personal postgame press conference for TMJ4.

"Getting on that mound," Waylon Fletcher said, when asked what the best part of being out there was.

2040 is the first year Waylon could be drafted. Until then, they are both just soaking it all in.

"Waylon tells me that he wants to play baseball on TV so he can buy a hundred tractors when he's older," Justin Fletcher said.

"101!" Waylon exclaimed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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