MADISON — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team upset top-seed Michigan State, punching its ticket to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2010.

In just three seasons, head coach Mike Hastings has revived the program. When Hastings was hired in March 2023, he envisioned a packed Kohl Center and a return to the Frozen Four. But more than the destination, it has been about the daily grind that has powered this program back.

"The biggest piece of it is just, it is a little bit of payback for all the people that have come before us. From that standpoint, it is fantastic that these guys get to go through an experience that those guys have gone through," Hastings said.

Hastings noted the strong support the team receives from fans across Wisconsin.

"I found something out early when I was fortunate enough to get the job. This is this team’s state, and they follow us with a passion, whether you are in Madison or you are just within the border of the state," Hastings said.

Watch: Badger Coach Mike Hastings sits down to discuss Wisconsin's Frozen Four run: 'We want to hang another banner'

Coach Mike Hastings on the journey to the Frozen Four

"Coming into this building and going through the introductory meeting when I first took the job, walking out of the building and looking at the 15,000 seats, and thinking about, 'wow, that is a lot of people to come and watch a hockey game.' And as we did towards the end of the year against the University of Michigan, we had 15,500 plus in the building, and what it shows is the passion for what it is when you can do things that everybody can be proud of," Hastings said.

During the season, the team faced a stretch where they lost six games in a row, something that could have easily derailed their year.

"Well, first and foremost, our leadership group in that locker room have done a tremendous job starting back in June. To learn, you have to fail. What do you do in those hard times? This sport is pretty unique just in the idea. I think it mirrors life. When you get knocked down and you are at your weakest, how do you react to that? And this group has done a phenomenal job at just getting back on the horse," Hastings said.

Hastings said the group has tuned out distractions along the way, instead leaning into their “dailies” — a philosophy he introduced when he took over the program.

"There were a lot of people who pushed us over to the side of the road and said they are not going to get to the NCAA Tournament, great start, but I just don’t see it happening for them, and the guys in that locker room decided to tell a different story," Hastings said.

"We want to hang another banner here. We want to be the team that gets a seventh national championship here at the program, and it is something that we are all incredibly excited about," Hastings said.

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