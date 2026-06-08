HARTLAND — The Arrowhead girls track and field team won its third straight state championship, becoming the first Division 1 girls track program to win three consecutive state titles since 2011.

"We came into the season knowing we could do some pretty amazing things," Elise Schroeder said.

Schroeder cleared 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault, setting a new state record.

"If I am fast, then I can jump high. Definitely the state record was my goal, and I am super happy I accomplished it," Schroeder said.

"To have my senior year and end it with a state record, it just felt like I completed my high school season," Schroeder said.

Watch: Arrowhead girls' track and field wins third straight state championship

Arrowhead girls track and field wins third straight state championship

Avery Bott also set a state record in the 400 meters.

"The season has been like a rollercoaster for me, ups and downs, so just ending on a good note and winning the 400 at state was amazing," Bott said.

Schroeder and Josie Bularz were also part of the state champion 4x100 relay team, one of Arrowhead's most dominant events.

"We knew we just had to have good chemistry with our sticks, and we got a really good time and our school record in the 4x1," Bularz said.

For the seniors, the moment carried a bittersweet feeling.

"It definitely is bittersweet just knowing that we will never be able to run with each other again or have the same teammates," Bott said.

Their track careers are far from over. Bularz is headed to UW-Whitewater, Schroeder to Illinois, and Bott to Penn State.

"We are excited to see the next generation. We have a great freshman class coming in, so we're hoping they can carry on our legacy," Schroeder said.

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