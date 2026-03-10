MILWAUKEE — A typical Friday night for the Knueppel family starts at 3 p.m., when 8th grader Kidman takes the floor for his middle school team.

Then it's back home to watch Kon and the Charlotte Hornets take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m.

And if that's not enough basketball — it's right back out the door to Wisconsin Lutheran for a 7 p.m. playoff game, with Kash, Kinston and Kager all on the court.

For mom Chari and dad Kon Sr., it's a whirlwind they never saw coming.

Watch: A night in the life of the Knueppel family: NBA, high school playoffs and parents soaking it all in

A night in the life of the Knueppel family: NBA, high school playoffs and parents soaking it all in

"In January, we had three days in the whole month that we didn't have a basketball game to watch or go to—so super fun, super fun," Chari said.

When asked if he ever envisioned his life looking like this, Kon said simply: "NBA? Never thought."

"That is mind-blowing almost every single day," Chari said.

Kon Knueppel — known as K2 — leads the league in three-pointers made this season and is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. His parents are still taking it all in, reflecting on how it all started.

Chari Knueppel Screenshot

"Oh my gosh— what in the world," Chari said while watching Kon hit a three-pointer.

Kon's work ethic set the tone for his four younger brothers long before he reached the NBA.

"They saw the hard work he put in every single day, so it's not a happy accident where he is," Chari said.

"He was a pro early on — just in the way he approached everything. We had practice at Wisco at six, six blocks away. He'd be leaving at five. We'd say, 'Where are you going?' He'd say, 'I've got to go get locked in,'" Kon Sr. said.

Now, the triple threat at Wisconsin Lutheran is on a quest for a three-peat at the state tournament. Kash, Kinston and Kager are joined on the court by their cousin, Zavier Zens as well.

"Zavier is a senior, and then we've got 11th, 10th and 9th. Imagine being at a game and there's always one of your kids on the court. If one gets subbed out—it's probably another one of ours coming in," Kon. Sr. laughed.

Amid the busy schedules, the Knueppel family is making sure to enjoy every moment of the ride.

"2025 was the best year of my life. 2026 is shaping up pretty good, too," Chari said.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error