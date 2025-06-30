You Can Be A Big In Help The Fill The Bus Event

Karissa Gretebeck joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the United Way's Backpack Coalition. The average cost of school supplies for a student hovers around $140. United Way’s Backpack Coalition is committed to providing backpacks and school supplies to students with financial constraints so they have the tools they need to succeed in school. Each year, the coalition distributes thousands of backpacks with grade-appropriate school supplies to students in grades K-9. In 2024, 8,000 Backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to local students.

Opportunities to support the Backpack Coalition include the Fill the Bus Event on July 19, packing backpacks for students at United Way on July 28 - August 1, and donating monetarily or purchasing supplies via its Amazon Wishlist.

Help collect as many needed school supplies as possible on Saturday, July 19 at select retail stores across our community. It's so easy to shop and then drop the items, knowing that your donation will support local students!

Fill the Bus Event:

SATURDAY, JULY 19, 9:00 A.M.- 3:00 P.M.

NEW BERLIN WALMART SUPERCENTER

15205 W Greenfield Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151

WAUKESHA WALMART SUPERCENTER

2000 S West Ave, Waukesha, WI 53189

All donations should be dropped off at the Big Yellow School Bus located in front of the Walmart!

For more information visit, United Way or Fill the Bus

