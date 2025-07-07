Watch the New A&E Series "Betting on Beloit"!

Konya Hendricks Schuh joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her new A&E show "Betting on Beloit". America’s richest, self-made woman – billionaire Diane Hendricks, who rose from humble beginnings to owning the largest wholesale construction supplier in the nation – is betting big on the town integral to her family’s success: Beloit, Wisconsin, once ranked the state’s “worst city to live in” by USA Today. Determined to change that, Diane has now tasked her daughter, Konya, a savvy real estate agent with an eye for design, with helping revive the city that put their family on the map. Betting on Beloit follows Konya and her team as they purchase and renovate homes in Beloit’s historic district, transforming them into stunning dream homes for individuals and families ready to plant new roots in Beloit. With grit, heart, and a whole lot of Midwest spirit, they’re not just flipping houses—they’re rebuilding their community, one home at a time.

The new series premiers on Saturday, July 12, with back-to-back episodes at 1 pm and 1:30 pm ET/PT on A&E.

