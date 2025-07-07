Shakespeare In the Park, with Puppets!

Susan Fry and George Lorimer join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Shakespeare in the Park 2025!

The 3 actor cast will perform ”The Taming of the Shrew” (50 minutes) and Much Ado About Nothing (60 minutes) – Much Ado is the same 3 actors performing with puppets playing all the characters. Shakespeare in the Park is a full afternoon event. It tours public parks and green spaces all around Greater Milwaukee.

Optimist has presented Shakespeare in the Park since 2010. All performances are free however the company hires professional actors, designers and director. Performances have been enjoyed by about 35,000 people thus far!

The performances are July 12 through August 17 – Saturdays and Sundays only – 12 days total – all matinee shows. Every show day is the same – Renaissance era games - 2:00 pm Much Ado with puppets – The PLAY’s the Thing (demo’s workshops, etc) – Early Music Now – 5:00 pm "The Taming of the Shrew".

For more information, visit Optimist Theatre