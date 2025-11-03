Eat Good at the 25th Anniversary Cookie Sale!

Christmas cookie season is coming up quickly, so we had Steph Brown stop in at St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic orthodox church of Milwaukee to learn all about one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

Don't miss out on their 25th anniversary cookie sale featuring assorted cookies & baklava, stuffed grape leaves, Egyptian coffee, and much more! Plus, if you're looking for a unique Christmas gift, you'll definitely find one! There is free parking and admission as well.

The cookie sale is Dec 13 and 14, 11 am - 7 pm at St. Mary and St. Antonious coptic orthodox church of Milwaukee.