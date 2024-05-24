Located in the heart of historic downtown Cedarburg, the Cedarburg Cultural Center has been the cultural hub of the community for over 35 years. It is the Center for Art, Music and History in Ozaukee County.

Kerry Tharp from the Cultural Center joins the show today to announce the 21st annual "Youth Plein Air" contest for youth ages 17 and under, a vibrant celebration of youthful creativity and outdoor expression. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Cedarburg, the contest offers an exciting platform for young talents to unleash their artistic prowess and connect with nature. The contest begins at noon on June 6 and runs through June 17.

Complete rules and registration forms are available at the Center or on their website - cedarburgculturalcenter.org. An esteemed team of judges will evaluate artist entries and an awards ceremony will take place June 26.