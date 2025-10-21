Your One-Stop Shop for All Your Beauty Needs

Meg Schmitz and Tamara Burkett join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the one-year anniversary and grand opening of IMAGE Studios.

Located in Wauwatosa, the salon suite concept makes the location a one-stop shop for all beauty and wellness needs. By having suites dedicated to industry professionals, the 8,000 square foot space has only a few empty studios left.

The Grand Opening is on Thursday, October 23, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. They are located at 11415 W. Burleigh St., Wauwatosa.

For more information, visit Image Studios 360