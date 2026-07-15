Your Next Family Vacation Starts Here

Make this summer unforgettable at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Wisconsin Dells, where exciting new experiences join the resort's world famous attractions. Be among the first to stay at the brand new Kalahari Treehouse Adventures on Lake Delton, featuring beautifully designed treehouses and lakeside cabins created with Pete Nelson of Treehouse Masters. Enjoy a meal at the new Daylene's Supper Club, offering classic Midwestern hospitality with stunning lakefront views, then spend the day exploring America's Largest Indoor Waterpark, complete with thrilling waterslides, a wave pool, FlowRider, lazy river, and even more outdoor water fun through Labor Day.

Just two hours from Milwaukee, Kalahari offers the perfect family getaway with bowling, an arcade, a full service spa, dining, and nonstop entertainment all in one destination. Plus, celebrate America's 250th with up to 25% off your stay when you book online using promo code USA250.

For more visit: https://www.kalahariresorts.com/wisconsin