Your New Go-To Accessory Is as Versatile as You

Tami Lange joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the new Save The Girls product, Clip N Go.

The Clip N Go is a stylish, hands-free bag that’s as versatile as your day. It easily transforms from a crossbody into a wristlet, so you can wear it your way — whether you’re running errands, heading out for the evening, or just keeping your essentials close. Lightweight, fashionable, and functional, it’s the go-to accessory you’ll never want to leave home without. And with every purchase, Save the Girls supports the fight against breast cancer — so you’re not just buying a bag, you’re helping make a difference.

You can enjoy 20% off your first Clip N Go purchase with code: BLEND20 at checkout. Orders over $70 include free shipping. These offers are valid TODAY ONLY!

You can shop now at SavetheGirls.com

