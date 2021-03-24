Your New Favorite Brunch Place is Close Than You Think!

Bottomless mimosas, eggs benedict, chocolate chip pancakes and huevos rancheros, what do they all have in common? A place at our favorite meal: Brunch! The pandemic has made it hard to go out and enjoy this beautiful late morning meal, so why not make it at home?

Kristina Vanni is here to whip up some fool proof and delicious brunch recipes that are sure to wow the whole family!

Eggs Benedict (fool proof hollandaise recipe included!)

Homemade Danish Kringle

Cinnamon Roll Cake

