Your New Favorite Baked Potato Spot!

Lisa Becker and Dazuqnick Castro join us on The Morning Blend to share a unique Milwaukee restaurant built around gourmet baked potatoes.

Loaded Spud is built on the idea of taking the classic oversized Idaho baked potato and turning it into a full, crave-worthy meal. Their menu features bold creations like the Philly Cheesesteak Potato, Seafood Potato, Buffalo Chicken Potato, and even specialty combinations like our Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo Potato. Each dish is crafted to deliver comfort food with a creative twist, and they pair them with hearty sandwiches and fresh sides.

Loaded Spud is located at 789 N Water St in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit Loaded Spud