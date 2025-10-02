Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your New Favorite Baked Potato Spot!
Lisa Becker and Dazuqnick Castro join us on The Morning Blend to share a unique Milwaukee restaurant built around gourmet baked potatoes.

Loaded Spud is built on the idea of taking the classic oversized Idaho baked potato and turning it into a full, crave-worthy meal. Their menu features bold creations like the Philly Cheesesteak Potato, Seafood Potato, Buffalo Chicken Potato, and even specialty combinations like our Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo Potato. Each dish is crafted to deliver comfort food with a creative twist, and they pair them with hearty sandwiches and fresh sides.

Loaded Spud is located at 789 N Water St in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit Loaded Spud

