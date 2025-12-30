Your Health and Fitness 2026 Forecast with a Certified Personal Trainer

Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach with Life Time, Lindsay Ogden, joins us on The Morning Blend to share trends that will be shaping 2026.

The health and fitness world is moving away from quick diets and temporary fixes. This shift is driving several major trends for 2026: People are seeing strength training as the ultimate health investment, using simple, effective gear like weighted vests, and prioritizing supplements (like creatine) that are proven to support long-term wellness. The demand for cleaner food labels and functional workouts that are both strong and fast (hybrid training) is rapidly growing.

