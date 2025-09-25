Your Guide For the 2026 Medicare Enrollment Period

Kris Fiul joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss insurance and Open Enrollment for 2026.

FHK Insurance Services is a local, family-owned independent insurance agency that has been helping seniors find the right Medicare insurance plans by providing trusted, unbiased advice for 55 years. FHK is available throughout the year to assist with any coverage or billing issues that arise, as well as any changes to your health.

You can compare your coverage and costs with a FREE 15-minute Medicare Plan Review.

For more information, including helpful Enrollment Tips, visit FHKinsurance.com. You can also call Kris at 414-228-7555

