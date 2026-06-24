Your Food Log Just Got a Lot Smarter

Most people have access to plenty of nutrition information, but knowing what actually applies to their own habits, schedule, and goals can be much harder. MyFitnessPal is helping make nutrition guidance more personal with its new AI Coach, designed to turn everyday food tracking into real-time, actionable support.

Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, explains how AI coaching is changing the way people approach food, meal planning, dining out, and long-term health goals. Instead of offering generic advice, AI Coach uses a person’s logged meals, macro trends, and nutrition habits to provide guidance that is tailored to their real life.

Whether someone is meal prepping for the week, trying to make healthier choices while traveling, or deciding what to order at a restaurant, MyFitnessPal’s AI Coach can help users better understand how their food choices connect to their goals.

The MyFitnessPal app is available to download for free through the App Store or Google Play.