Your First New Patient Visit: What To Expect

ADVENT – Sinus, Snoring & Sleep Apnea
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 12:54:02-04

Take sneak peak on what your first new patient visit can look like at ADVENT, a non-conventional ENT medical practice that delivers simple solutions to treat the root cause of sinus, snoring and sleep apnea issues in office. Physicians Assistant, Molly Slaber, takes Tiffany on a tour and shows us a new patient visit.

Go to adventknows.com to schedule online in 60 seconds. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. Milwaukee locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek and Pleasant Prairie. ADVENT also has offices in Appleton, Northern Illinois and Indiana.

