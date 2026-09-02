Your Driving Habits Could be Changing Your Vehicle's Maintenance Needs

Think your maintenance schedule is the same as everyone else who owns your vehicle? Not necessarily. While your manufacturer's maintenance guide is the best place to start, how you drive can make a big difference in when certain services should be performed. Frequent short trips, stop-and-go traffic, towing, harsh weather, and even letting your vehicle sit for extended periods can all affect wear and tear. Even drivers with very low mileage shouldn't assume they can skip maintenance, as fluids, batteries, and tires continue to age over time. The key is understanding how your vehicle is used and working with a trusted service professional to stay ahead of maintenance needs before small issues become costly repairs. Sarah Graf, Service Sales Manager at Van Horn of Glendale walks us through what your car my need.

Right now Van Horn is offering 15% off service when you mention TMJ4.

**disclaimer: 15% can be applied to any service bill up to $500. Price does not include tax and shop supplies, where applicable. Mention TMJ4 upon arrival. Not valid with other coupons or advertised specials. No cash value. Excludes tire purchases. Valid at Van Horn Honda of Glendale only. See dealer for details