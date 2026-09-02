University of Wisconsin-Whitewater says there is no emergency after 'active threat' alert

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater said there is no emergency on campus and it is operating under normal conditions.

The update comes about 30 minutes after an alert went out to campus saying that there was an "active threat to life safety" and telling students, faculty and others to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT." That alert came at 11:04 a.m.

About eight minutes later, the website was updating saying "this is not a drill" and that people should remain sheltered in place.

Then, at 11:29 a.m., an alert went out saying that police are checking each building.

However, the university's website was updated shortly after saying, "There is no emergency at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The university is operating under normal conditions."

TMJ4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more information.

Stay with TMJ4 for updates as we learn more about this breaking situation.