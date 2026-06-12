Your Dream Vacation is Less Than One Gas Tank Away

Summer is here, and Chula Vista Resort water park is the place to be! Chula Vista offers something for everyone, from family fun to peaceful escapes. In addition to indoor and outdoor water parks, they have zip-line courses, an 18-hole golf course, a brand new Spa, and an award-winning steakhouse all on site! You can experience all of this with nature alongside – it's a true resort destination for a water park getaway this summer, less than a tank of gas away!

Tee off this summer and soak in the sunshine! Make this summer unforgettable by combining your love for golf with the vibrant energy of the season. Packages start at just $125 per person and include everything you need for an unforgettable golf retreat.

Call 855- 388- 4782 or find more information at Chula Vista Resort | Wisconsin Dells Waterpark Resorts