Your Classic Lunch Box Just Got a Glow-Up

Meagan Gibson joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how to make packing a balanced, nutritional lunch easier.

With a passion for helping people eat well and balanced without stress, Gibson Nutrition specializes in practical, evidence-based nutrition solutions for individuals and families.

Lunch packing can feel like a daily struggle, but it doesn’t have to be! With healthier alternatives to a bag of chips, that deliver the satisfying crunch and are packed with the nutrition your child deserves, Meagan provides the solutions.

To learn more about healthier nutrition without the blandness, visit Gibson Nutrition