You Won’t Have a Mediocre Time at This Medieval Faire

Kenosha's iconic Bristol Renaissance Faire will soon open! Today we have special members here from the world's only cat and rat circus, Cirque du Sewer! Check out this performance and more at this year's faire!

The Faire’s 2026 season runs nine weekends starting July 11th and closing on Labor Day Monday, September 7th. You’ll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

Buy your ticket today at The Bristol Renaissance Faire - Home - Kenosha, WI