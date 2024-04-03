You May Be Eligible to Change Your Medicare Plan

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. They offer over 30 insurance companies products to choose from including health, life, long-term, dental, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, and Part D prescription drug plans. Brianna Thompson is an independent agent, and she joins the show today to talk about how Sovereign Select can custom fit an insurance program that best meets your specific needs.

Brianna is hosting "The Road to Medicare" meetings to help you stay on track! The next meeting will take place on Friday, April 26 at 10 AM.

Location: 1339 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 5/31 @ 10am

Friday 6/28 @ 10am

Friday 7/26 @ 10am

Call 262-641-4111 or visit TheRoadToMedicare.com to reserve an in person or virtual seat.