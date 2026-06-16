X-Golf Brings the Summerfest Hole-in-One Challenge to Life

Think you have what it takes to sink a hole-in-one over the water at Summerfest? X-Golf is giving festivalgoers the chance to test their skills with a state-of-the-art golf simulator experience on the Summerfest grounds.

On this edition of The Morning Blend, we'll talk golf tips, common mistakes recreational golfers make, and strategies for tackling one of the most exciting challenges at Summerfest. From improving your swing to understanding what it really takes to make a hole-in-one, X-Golf's advanced simulator technology offers instant feedback and a fun way to sharpen your game.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun challenge during Summerfest, stop by the X-Golf activation and see if you can take your shot at golf glory.

Summerfest 2026 takes place over three consecutive weekends at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, running on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4. [1, 2, 3, 4]