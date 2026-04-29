Writing Poetry to Handle Grief

Kathie Giorgio's husband was struck and killed while walking to his bus stop. Kathie’s grief broke out into poetry, and for the year after his death, she wrote the poems as they arrived, turning into her book The Birth Of A Widow. An intimate study of traumatic loss, Giorgio exposes the full depth of grief’s sadness, anger, and confusion.

The Birth Of A Widow is on May 2nd at 6:30 at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Avenue, in Oconomowoc. Kathie will be reading from and discussing the book, and in conversation with Marcia Williams, a traumatic grief therapist. Book signing will follow. The event is free and open to the public. You can purchase The Birth Of A Widow on The Kelsay Books website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores everywhere.